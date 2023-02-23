The Hex Confirm That They Are Free Agents Currently

The Hex made their return to Impact Wrestling recently, and the tag team confirmed their free agent status in an interview. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle spoke with WZ for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

Kay on their contract status: “Marti and I are free agents, so we are free to go wherever we want and pretty much do whatever we want. That’s kind of what we’ve been doing almost our entire career. I feel like I’ve been an indie wrestler my entire career, even including my first time at IMPACT, because I was allowed to still do the indies, so I never left. I never left the indies. I’ve always had to balance all the promotions at once and my own schedule and be my own assistant, my own agent. So, at this point, it’s really muscle memory. It’s not anything that I have to — it’s not difficult to balance because we’re free agents is really the long story short.”

Belle on wanting to win a title in Impact: “I’m just saying, I’ve never held a title at IMPACT Wrestling and the Digital Media Championship is out there. I can add one in the Knockouts World Championship. When The Hex wants something, we don’t just want a little piece, we want the whole pie. So, like I said, no one is safe. That title that Joe Hendry has right now, I don’t know, that would look great in one of our offices. The Knockouts Championship, everybody knows how much I love and respect Mickie James, but what better way to show someone how much you respect them than to beat the crap out of them? So, I don’t know, really, the sky’s the limit for what The Hex can do.”