The IIconics On Their Reactions To Becoming WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

— Peyton Royce and Billie Kay spoke with FoxSports about how they’re still just soaking in their Women’s Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania 35 and the outpouring of emotion from both them and their friends and family that night.

Peyton on the surreal feeling of the victory, even six weeks later: “I feel like a month later we’re still soaking it all in. We still have conversations when we’re travelling on the road now, and we start talking about it and get goosebumps, and we start crying again, it’s still so surreal for us.”

Kay on the outpouring of emotion from friends and family: “Right after the match we had to do a bunch of media really quickly, but then we got back and looked at our phones and they were just flooded with messages. Not just from friends and family, but from people we hadn’t talked to in a while, it was very overwhelming all the love and support we got right afterwards. All of our families were watching live which made it even more special. So after crying through all the media, we go back to the locker room and cry a bit more to our families, and we were able to speak to them for a bit which was great.”

Peyton on working both brands: “As champions want to be across all brands. So we’ve picked up a bit of a workload but this is everything that we’ve ever wanted, so we’re loving all the extra appearances that we’re making.”