The New Day to Challenge Revival For Smackdown Tag Team Titles Next Week

– The New Day will get a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on this week’s episode that Big E. and Kofi Kingston will face off with The Revival with the latter’s championships on the line next Friday.

The Revival and New Day are both part of the massive Tag Team Turmoil match at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday. Smackdown airs from Buffalo, New York next week and airs live on FOX.