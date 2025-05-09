wrestling / News
The Righteous Reportedly Requested Their Releases From AEW & ROH
May 9, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, former AEW and ROH wrestlers The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) exited the company earlier this week. This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the tag team requested their releases from the company, which were granted. The Righteous were primarily featured in ROH after they were signed about two years ago. The tag team previously held the World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Bateman in Ring of Honor.