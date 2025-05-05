The Righteous Reportedly Exit AEW/ROH, Removed From Roster Page

The Righteous are reportedly done with AEW/ROH and have been removed from the AEW roster page. As noted by WrestleTalk TV on Twitter, Vincent and Dutch have been removed from the company’s roster page. They were originally added back in November of 2023 after returning to ROH in March of that year.

PWInsider has confirmed that the two have exited the company and that the exit took place about a week ago. They most recently competed in an eight-man tag team match on ROH TV that was filmed on April 12th and aired on April 24th.