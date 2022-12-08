The Rock Hypes Box Office Success of Black Adam

In a post on Twitter, The Rock hyped the box office success of Black Adam, which he claims will turn a profit between $52 million and $72 million. The film has earned $385 million worldwide on a budget of around $195–230 million.

He wrote: “Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact. At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.”