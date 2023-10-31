The Undertaker Recalls His First Meeting With Vince McMahon

– During the debut episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recalls going to Vince McMahon’s home and meeting him for the first time. The meeting took place when The Undertaker was still wrestling for WCW as Mean Mark Callous. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Undertaker on his very first meeting with Vince McMahon: “There is a gigantic mural of Vince posed up on the wall. Very well done, impressive. The house is massive. This is not in my tax bracket. We start talking, Bruce is putting me over, I’m telling my life story. I feel like it’s going pretty good. He asks me, ‘Do you have any other talents? Do you sing? Do you dance?’ I say, ‘Only in the shower.’ As soon as I said it, I was like, ‘Ohh, I shouldn’t have said that.’ It was the time of outlandish gimmicks. Now I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to be singing in the shower guy.’ As soon as I said ‘I sing in the shower,’ Vince is like, ‘Really??!?!’ Oh no, I’ve screwed up. I was just trying to be funny.”

On how the meeting ended: “This meeting goes on and it feels like it’s been two hours. We get to the end of the meeting. ‘Well, we don’t have anything for you. Maybe after WrestleMania we’ll have something for you then.’ I thanked him for his time. The only reason I got a shot is because, at that meeting, I don’t think he thought I was a draw or would be a draw, but he liked the person. He liked who he was talking to and that is why I think he gave me a chance.”

The Undertaker would eventually leave WCW later that year, later signing with WWE (then WWF). He later made his debut shortly before Survivor Series as Kane the Undertaker, later shortened to The Undertaker.