The Young Bucks Comment On CM Punk & Daniel Bryan Rumors In Latest Twitter Bio
July 24, 2021 | Posted by
The Young Bucks have been using their Twitter bio as a way to make snarky comments about various things in wrestling. Their latest jab comes at the recent rumors that CM Punk is in talks to join AEW and Daniel Bryan has already signed.
They wrote: “Are the rumors true? idk. We just hope they’ll take our finish well.”
— Young Bucks Bio (@bio_bucks) July 24, 2021
