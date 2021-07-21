CM Punk Reportedly In Talks To Return To The Ring

In what could be blockbuster news for the wrestling world, Fightful Select reports that CM Punk is in talks to return to the ring, with AEW being his most likely destination. The deal would see Punk back as a wrestler. At this time there are no details on if a contract was signed, a return date or any creative plans, but talks are currently ongoing between Punk and a company official.

Other companies have also been interested in getting Punk to work for them now that fans are back, but as of now, it’s unknown if any specific offers have been made. The report has yet to be confirmed by either Punk or AEW, but obviously they wouldn’t until the former WWE Champion shows up at Dynamite or a PPV like All Out.

Punk’s last match was at the 2014 Royal Rumble, and after walking out he was given his release later that year. Outside of two masked, anonymous appearances at independent shows, he has not been back in the ring. He also had a recurring role for WWE Backstage as an analyst.