This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Riho battles Diamente on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Riho vs. Diamante

* Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson

* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

* Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn

* Sonny Kiss vs. Terry Kid