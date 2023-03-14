wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
Riho battles Diamente on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Riho vs. Diamante
* Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson
* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)
* Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn
* Sonny Kiss vs. Terry Kid
