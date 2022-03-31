wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
Black Taurus battles Deaner on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
“Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona betrayed Mickie James! Witness the shocking incident where Green set long time friend James up for a despicable attack from Cardona. Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are back with the latest Before The IMPACT! Plus, in an exclusive match, Decay’s Black Taurus collides with Crazzy Steve and George Iceman has more insider Intel!”
