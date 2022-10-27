wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

October 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact 10-27-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The X-Division Championship tournament kicks off on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion begins as Black Taurus and Laredo Kid take to the skies! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Before the Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading