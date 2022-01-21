This Week’s MLW Azteca Is Online

MLW is back with their third episode of MLW Azteca, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the latest episode, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and is described as follows:

Major League Wrestling returns this Thursday at 8pm ET with the MLW AZTECA mini-series, featuring a Tijuana Street Fight and World Tag Team Championship bout, and streaming worldwide for free on MLW’s YouTube channel, Fite.TV and Saturday on beIN Sports.

•Tijuana Street Fight: Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666

•World Tag Team Championship: 5150 (c) vs. Aerostar and Drago

•Barrio Brawl: Pagano vs. Richard Holliday

•Toto vs. Proximo

After nearly 3 months Jacob Fatu finally breaks his silence. For the first time ever, take an all access look at the “Baddest Man on Planet Earth”.

After last week’s altercation, one of Mexico’s top tag teams go for the gold as 5150 defends the World Tag Team Championship against Aerostar and Drago.

Find out the main event for SUPERFIGHT in Charlotte!

In the ultimate effort to impress Cesar Duran and secure his desired match with Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger enters El Jefe’s cathedral of violence to face Bestia 666 in a street fight!

Can the masked mercenary take down the Tijuana gremlin, or will Bestia unleash his arsenal of chaos and topple the undefeated Krugger? Tune in and find out!

After being freed by Richard Holliday, World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone looks for answers from Cesar Duran but a certain hellraiser from Juarez looms large.

The National Openweight Champion Alex Kane has a new sponsor?

In other action, Toto takes on Proximo in a high flying lucha showcase!

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Dombrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents AZTECA!