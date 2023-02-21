This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

Matt Cardona is in action on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:

The fallout from #NuffSaid continues this week on NWA Powerrr with TWO championship contests!

We’ve got tag team action as the newly formed Magnum Muscle, Mims & Dak Draper, battle the brutality of Aron Stevens’ Blunt Force Trauma!

Can Matt Cardona get his head back in the game after his defeat at Nuff Said? Or will the might of Odinson get the better of him?

The NWA National Heavyweight Championship is on the line as “The Great” Cyon defends against “The Most Feared” Kratos!

And in our main event, the newly crowned NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions The Renegade Twins defend their titles! They’ve already stopped Pretty Empowered once: will this NEW iteration of Pretty Empowered, featuring Ella Envy & Roxy, be able to bring the gold home?

We’ll also hear from EC3, Tyrus, Thom Latimer, BLK Jeez, Thrillbilly Silas, and “The Sinister Minister” Father James Mitchell!