This Week’s Official AEW Rankings Are Online Ahead of Holiday Bash

This week’s official AEW rankings are now online before Holiday Bash tonight, but offer no changes from last week.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (9-0 in 2020, 35-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5, 21-13-1)

1. Jon Moxley (21-1, 27-3-1) (LW: #1)

2. MJF (11-1, 17-3) (LW: #2)

3. Cody (21-3-1, 31-9-2) (LW: #3)

4. Brian Cage (13-1, 14-2) (LW: #4)

5. Ricky Starks (16-2, 17-4) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (22-1 in 2020, 28-7 overall)

1. Big Swole (14-4, 16-9) (LW: #1)

2. Nyla Rose (14-3, 21-7) (LW: #2)

3. Abadon (6-1, 6-1) (LW: #3)

4. Serena Deeb (4-2, 4-2) (LW: #4) (NWA Women’s Champion)

5. Penelope Ford (11-5, 13-8) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (12-3)

1. FTR (13-1) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (20-7) (LW: #2)

3. Jurassic Express (16-5) (LW: #3)

4. Dark Order (15-2) (LW: #4)

5. The Acclaimed (8-1) (LW: #5)