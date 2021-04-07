wrestling / News
This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Max Caster, Bear Country Join Top 5
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which sees Max Caster join the top 5 in the men’s division while Bear Country joins the top 5 of the tag team division.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (3-0 in 2021, 42-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (4-0 in 2021, 26-13-1 overall)
1. Hangman Page (5-0) (36-13) (LW: #1)
2. Jon Moxley (5-1) (34-6-1) (LW: #4)
3. Max Caster (7-1) (18-7) (LW: NR)
4. Jungle Boy (4-0) (40-24-1) (LW: #3)
5. Cody Rhodes (4-1) (37-11-2) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 34-8 overall)
1. Tay Conti (9-2) (16-5) (LW: #1)
2. Red Velvet (5-0) (15-12) (LW: #2)
3. Ryo Mizunami (6-1) (8-1) (LW: #3)
4. Britt Baker (5-1) (22-13) (LW: #4)
5. Nyla Rose (5-2) (27-10) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)
1. SCU (8-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (5-0) (LW: #2)
3. Butcher & Blade (4-0) (LW: #3)
4. Bear Country (6-1) (LW: #4)
5. FTR (2-0) (LW: #5)
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Criticism Of Peacock Transition, How WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees Are Chosen
- Tony Khan Discusses NXT Moving To Tuesdays, Mike Tyson’s Return To AEW Dynamite
- Seth Rollins On His WWE Mount Rushmore, What He Really Thinks Of Hulk Hogan
- Backstage Note on Change to WrestleMania 37 Match With Bad Bunny