This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: Max Caster, Bear Country Join Top 5

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rankings

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which sees Max Caster join the top 5 in the men’s division while Bear Country joins the top 5 of the tag team division.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (3-0 in 2021, 42-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (4-0 in 2021, 26-13-1 overall)
1. Hangman Page (5-0) (36-13) (LW: #1)
2. Jon Moxley (5-1) (34-6-1) (LW: #4)
3. Max Caster (7-1) (18-7) (LW: NR)
4. Jungle Boy (4-0) (40-24-1) (LW: #3)
5. Cody Rhodes (4-1) (37-11-2) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (2-0 in 2021, 34-8 overall)
1. Tay Conti (9-2) (16-5) (LW: #1)
2. Red Velvet (5-0) (15-12) (LW: #2)
3. Ryo Mizunami (6-1) (8-1) (LW: #3)
4. Britt Baker (5-1) (22-13) (LW: #4)
5. Nyla Rose (5-2) (27-10) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (2-0 in 2021)
1. SCU (8-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (5-0) (LW: #2)
3. Butcher & Blade (4-0) (LW: #3)
4. Bear Country (6-1) (LW: #4)
5. FTR (2-0) (LW: #5)

