Thunder Rosa Talks The Importance Of Swerve Strickland’s AEW World Title Win

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa gave her thoughts on various topics including Swerve Strickland’s AEW Championship win at Dynasty.

Strickland went over Samoa Joe in the main event to win the title. Here are the highlights:

On the win: “A lot of my friends are African Americans and for him being the first African American champion in AEW, it meant a lot … I’m going to focus on representation, for me as a Mexican American, Mexican-born wrestler, representation is everything and what Swerve did on Sunday, coming with the whole Wakanda gear and everything, ‘Black Panther,’ that means a lot. A lot of people they feel represented by Swerve, like what he brings, the swag, the hustle.”

On Chris Jericho’s speech at dinner: “Jericho put him over really big at his dinner after he won the championship, like Swerve has worked his ass off to be where he’s at and I’m not only talking about in the ring but outside of the ring. Like I remember when he first started his music career and he used to send me his stuff on Spotify … he’s been doing everything along with wrestling and now everything is just like blossoming, so he’s going to be busy, he’s trying to do something different too and I’m very happy for him.”