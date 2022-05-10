Thunder Rosa Wants To Compete In More Gimmick Matches In AEW

During the latest episode of the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, AEW star Thunder Rosa revealed she wants to continue breaking down barriers and wants to compete in an Iron Man Match and a women’s Blood & Guts Match (per Fightful):

On breaking down more barriers: “I will definitely love to do an Iron Woman Match. I know Serena mentioned that last week, and I will second that. It hasn’t been done at AEW. You know, I like to break barriers and be the first one to be part of that. I would love to do one of those. I would like to do a Blood & Guts match. I think that would be so much fun with all the women that we have, we have really good women on our roster. Yeah, we have a lot of fun. I can go crazy. So I like to do that kind of stuff.”

On goals she wants to achieve outside of the ring: “I definitely would like to do more community activism in my city of Tijuana in terms of professional wrestling, just encouraging women to get involved in professional wrestling, and hopefully bring them to the United States so they can work here, they can work out there and see the difference in things because it’s so important that people see that there are options and there are choices and knowing that there’s a choice for them,” she said. “I have a lot of plans with Mission Pro Wrestling to do more community stuff either raise money for kids, or raise money for women’s organizations right now. Because of the current situation that we’re living in. I think it’s important that we continue to support women and families

“I have one thing I want to do this year before the end of the year which is very dear to me. You guys know that I adopted my dog, Drago, a couple of years ago. I want to create a comic for Drago and the proceeds will go to this place that I’ve been following for a couple of months and then that helps dogs that are stray or they’re abandoned by their owners so they can be fostered and maybe can be saved. I would love to donate the money for that because having a pet changes your life and it gives you so much love, so that’s one thing I would like to do, and more collaborations with companies so we can bring awareness to so many things that are happening in the world. My head is everywhere.”