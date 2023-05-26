Titan vs. Master Wato Set For NJPW Best Of Super Junior 30 Finals

After night eleven of the tournament, Master Wato and Titan are set to meet in the NJPW Best Of Super Junior 30 Finals.

Master Wato defeated ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey’ in the semifinals. Wato was #2 seed in the B Block and finished with 14 points (7-2 record). Bailey was #1 seed in the A Block and finished with 14 points (7-2 record).

In the other semifinal match, Titan defeated El Desperado. Titan was the #2 seed in A Block, finishing with 12 points (6-3 record). El Desperado was #1 in B Block with 14 points (7-2 record).

The finals take place on May 28.