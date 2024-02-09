TNA Rebellion Announced For Las Vegas In April

TNA is bringing Rebellion to the Palms in Las Vegas in April. It was announced on tonight’s episode of TNA Impact that their Rebellion PPV will take place at the Palms on April 20th.

Tickets go on sale on February 17th for the show. The full announcement reads:

TNA Wrestling Returns To Las Vegas: Rebellion Pay-Per-View Will Originate From The Palms Casino Resort On Saturday, April 20

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling is set for a return to Las Vegas for its annual spring showcase event: the Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday night, April 20, originating from the Palms Casino Resort near the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

TNA action also will be held on Sunday night, April 21, at The Palms as the television trucks of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV roll into Sin City for the high-energy, can’t-miss action.

Tickets for both Las Vegas shows go on-sale Saturday, February 17, starting at 10 a.m. PST, at ticketmaster.com.

TNA Wrestling was last in Las Vegas in January for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view, followed by the Snake Eyes shows – two star-studded events that drew thousands of fans from around the world and set numerous company records.

The Las Vegas shows in January also featured the shocking arrivals of NIC NEMETH and ASH BY ELEGANCE. Insiders are predicted that the April shows, including Rebellion, will feature surprise appearances.

Reigning TNA Wrestling World Champion MOOSE and Knockouts World Champion JORDYNNE GRACE are both scheduled for matches in Las Vegas. The shows also will feature appearances by BRIAN MYERS, EDDIE EDWARDS, TREY MIGUEL, ZACHARY WENTZ, CHRIS BEY, ACE AUSTIN, ALEX SHELLEY and the reigning X-Division Champion CHRIS SABIN.

Plus, the Knockouts Division will be well represented this April in Las Vegas, with appearances by ROSEMARY, JESSICKA HAVOK, JODY THREAT, MASHA SLAMOVICH, KILLER KELLY and GISELE SHAW, among others.