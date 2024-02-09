Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight on iMPACT!, the road to No Surrender intensifies as we get Trinity and Grace vs. Shaw and Evans, Shelley vs. Edwards.

Date: February 8th, 2024

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler

John Skyler hits a spear through the ropes for two. Skyler pulls Sabin close to the turnbuckles and goes for an elbow but Sabin gets his boot up. Sabin hits the Cradleshock and the win.

Result: Chris Sabin def. John Skyler by pinfall

Rating: **

Gia Miller is backstage with Alex Shelley and Shelley says life is a risk and he’s mentored a lot of people and he says he understands team dynamics. He says he will make Eddie Edwards his personal voodoo doll and when he cranks his neck he wants Moose to feel it. He says when you take one component, the whole thing crashes.

Match 2: Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

Steelz runs towards Xia but Xia gets out of the way and hits a single leg dropkick. Xia hits a crossbody for two. Tasha Steelz hits a draping DDT. Steelz stomps a mudhole on Xia in the corner and gets a two. Xia Brookside hits double knees on Tasha in the corner and hits a running neckbreaker for two. Xia gets Tasha in an Octopus Stretch and covers her for two. Tasha hits a spinebuster for two. Tasha goes to the top rope but Xia catches her and goes for the Brooksy Bomb but Tasha fights out of it and gets a Sunset Flip into a pin witha handful of tights for the win.

Result: Tasha Steelz def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Ace and Bey are backstage and Ace says GYV took them to the limit last week and they had to take shortcuts and asks if that’s what veterans do. Bey says the thing they like the most are the TNA tag team Championships. GYV attack them from behind.

We see a clip of Kazarian’s promo last week.

Kazarian is backstage and Jake Something walks up to him and says he used to look up to him. Kazarian says he doesn’t need to even look at him. Jake Something says there’s other ways they can do this.

Match 3: Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz