TNA Reportedly Set to Make Major Premium Live Event Announcement on Tonight’s Impact

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that TNA will make an announcement on tonight’s edition of Impact for the upcoming host city and venue for the upcoming Rebellion 2024 premium live event. The show will be held on April 20.

According to the report, the show is being held in a “major, high-profile venue.” TNA Impact airs on AXS TV later tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST.

Rebellion, TNA, TNA Impact, Jeffrey Harris

