TNA Reportedly Set to Make Major Premium Live Event Announcement on Tonight’s Impact
February 8, 2024
– PWInsider reports that TNA will make an announcement on tonight’s edition of Impact for the upcoming host city and venue for the upcoming Rebellion 2024 premium live event. The show will be held on April 20.
According to the report, the show is being held in a “major, high-profile venue.” TNA Impact airs on AXS TV later tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST.
