wrestling / News
TNT Merseyside Massacre Results (2/20): David Starr Battles Eddie Kingston
– TNT Extreme Wrestling held its Merseyside Massacre 2020 event on February 20 at Hangar 34 in Liverpool, England. Results and highlights are below.
* Gia Adams defeated Angel Hayze
* TNT Tag Team Title Six Man Tag Team Match: Adam Maxted & Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) (c) defeated More Than Hype (Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin) to retain the titles
* Ultra X Three Way Match: Senza Volto defeated Jordan Oliver and Scotty Davis
* Medusa Complex (Charli Evans & Millie McKenzie) defeated The She-Wolves (Molly Spartan & Rhio)
* TNT Women’s Title Match: Lizzy Evo defeated Kasey Owens (c) to win the title
* TNT IGNition Title Match: Soner Dursun (c) defeated Big Guns Joe to retain the title
* TNT World Title Match: David Starr (c) defeated Eddie Kingston to retain the title
@TNTExtremeWres last night our open challenge was answered by More than Hype!!!
Great effort from @DarrenKearney_ @NathanMartinNM and @LJ_Cleary but the #KOTN still reign supreme!
We will fight anyone under any stipulation #RealOpenChallenge #BigStrongDa #Journeyman pic.twitter.com/5KJRdHnwBu
— Bonesaw KOTN (@BonesawAl) February 21, 2020
Glad I took a few hours away from the books for #MerseysideMassacre @TNTExtremeWres pic.twitter.com/3M8icvsOzz
— FrankenBecky (@frankenbecky) February 20, 2020
This match was fun times … @TheJordanOliver @ScottyDavisSSM @SenzaVoltoReal @TNTExtremeWres pic.twitter.com/BxV1wTcp0y
— Phil Jones (@PhilJones77) February 21, 2020
How are @TheProductDS and @MadKing1981 still standing? pic.twitter.com/ZHAEUjSoyc
— TNT Extreme Wrestling (@TNTExtremeWres) February 20, 2020
