– TNT Extreme Wrestling held its Merseyside Massacre 2020 event on February 20 at Hangar 34 in Liverpool, England. Results and highlights are below.

* Gia Adams defeated Angel Hayze

* TNT Tag Team Title Six Man Tag Team Match: Adam Maxted & Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) (c) defeated More Than Hype (Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin) to retain the titles

* Ultra X Three Way Match: Senza Volto defeated Jordan Oliver and Scotty Davis

* Medusa Complex (Charli Evans & Millie McKenzie) defeated The She-Wolves (Molly Spartan & Rhio)

* TNT Women’s Title Match: Lizzy Evo defeated Kasey Owens (c) to win the title

* TNT IGNition Title Match: Soner Dursun (c) defeated Big Guns Joe to retain the title

* TNT World Title Match: David Starr (c) defeated Eddie Kingston to retain the title