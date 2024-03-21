Tommaso Ciampa Comments On DIY Getting Match At WrestleMania 40

DIY is set to compete in the six-pack WWE Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 40, and Tommaso Ciampa commented on getting a match on the show. Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated The Creed Brothers on Raw to qualify for the six-team match at the April PPV. Ciampa posted to his Instagram to comment on winning the match and the two making their WrestleMania debut.

Ciampa wrote:

“9 years in WWE. 19 years as professional wrestlers. It still hasn’t really sunk in.

To the 5 year old boy who had a dream: you’re going to Wrestlemania!

To the fans: you have our eternal thanks

To the Creeds: nothing but love and respect

To my parents and siblings: thank you for your guidance and unconditional love

To my wife: thank you for believing in me during my darkest hours

To my daughter: find your passion in life and be relentless in your pursuit

To Johnny: I’m so f’n proud of us”