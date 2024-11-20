– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed the downfall of Chase U following last night’s WWE NXT, which saw Ridge Holland beat Andre Chase. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Chase U: “I liked Chase U. I really liked how it gave opportunity to a lot of men and women…I don’t like the fact that it’s gone, but I do like the fact that they’re heating up Ridge Holland. What I mean by that is he’s been a heel. He has been the heel. He’s been a heel for quite some time. He’s had a complete overhaul since his return to ‘NXT.’ And I feel it’s working.”

On why the group shouldn’t be brought back: “Don’t bring it back because it was a stipulation, and then you’re crapping on all those fans that were there and invested. I hate when pro wrestling has done that. If you want to take it a different route…listen, where a lot of talent fits in, it’s also the end of the year. 2025 is right around the corner. I think Chase U…it’s going to be beneficial for these talents to try and get over without that.”