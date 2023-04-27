wrestling / News
Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up Includes The Dyad In Tag Action and More
April 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, with the Dyad in tag action and more. The lineup includes:
* The Dyad vs. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker
* Ivy Nile vs. Lola Vice
* Tyler Bate vs. Luca Crusifino
