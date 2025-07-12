Toni Storm Hands Mercedes Mone Her First AEW Singles Loss To Retain Women’s Title at All In: Texas

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone suffered her first singles defeat in AEW, losing to Women’s Champion Toni Storm at All In: Texas. Mone was challenging for Storm’s title. She came into the match with a 26-2 record, her only losses coming in tag matches where Harley Cameron was pinned. Storm won the match with an Avalanche Storm Zero off the top.

This means that Storm will continue her fourth reign as Women’s World Champion, the most in AEW history. She has held the belt for 147 days after winning it at Grand Slam Australia on February 15.

Next on the horizon may be Athena, who won the Casino Gauntlet match earlier in the night.

