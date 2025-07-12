wrestling / News
Toni Storm Hands Mercedes Mone Her First AEW Singles Loss To Retain Women’s Title at All In: Texas
TBS Champion Mercedes Mone suffered her first singles defeat in AEW, losing to Women’s Champion Toni Storm at All In: Texas. Mone was challenging for Storm’s title. She came into the match with a 26-2 record, her only losses coming in tag matches where Harley Cameron was pinned. Storm won the match with an Avalanche Storm Zero off the top.
This means that Storm will continue her fourth reign as Women’s World Champion, the most in AEW history. She has held the belt for 147 days after winning it at Grand Slam Australia on February 15.
Next on the horizon may be Athena, who won the Casino Gauntlet match earlier in the night.
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado flanked by the @Rangers Six Shooters makes an entrance only a CEO can do!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm steps out of time to face The CEO @MercedesVarnado in the first of our Triple Main Event!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
"She's 'Timeless', Dammit!" – @OfficialTAZ
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
The CEO takes out Storm AND Luther!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
A reversal we could only see from "Timeless" Toni Storm!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
Your AEW Women's World Champion is STILL 'Timeless' Toni Storm!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
