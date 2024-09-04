– During a recent interview with Downunder the Ring, former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm revealed that she’s been looking for Wendi Richter while in Australia. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Is she here? She’s here, isn’t she? Are you messing around with me? You are. She’s around here somewhere, I know it. I can smell that b****. She’s been ducking and dodging me for years. I came directly [to Australia] to find her. That’s why I left. I had to immediately leave Wembley Stadium and I came here because I heard the rumors. She’s hiding around here somewhere, isn’t she?”

Toni Storm lost the AEW Women’s World Championship last month to Mariah May at AEW All In: London 2024.