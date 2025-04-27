wrestling / News
Toni Storm Issues Title Eliminator Open Challenge For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm is having an open challenge to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Storm was at TCM Film Festival over the weekend and she issued the open challenge on the red carpet.
“This is Timeless Toni Storm, coming to you from the TCM Film Festival,” Storm said (per Fightful). “Now I could be here threatening Michelle Pfeiffer or on my knees begging for an Emmy, but no! I am the AEW Women’s World Champion, and there’s plenty of work to be done.”
She continued, “Now there are many bitches with the itches and I love to scratch, so I’ll be having another championship eliminator performance. So if there’s any slop tarts willing to step up to the plate, then tape up your tits and let’s tango!”
The updated card for Wednesday’s show, which airs on TBS and Max, is:
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Open Challenge: Toni Storm vs TBA
* Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. The Elite and Ricochet
* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate
* MJF to appear
From the @TCM Film Festival red carpet, AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm has issued a challenge for a Title Eliminator Match THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE… pic.twitter.com/MkfRm57GLz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2025
