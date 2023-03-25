wrestling / News
Tonight’s Saturday AEW Rampage Preview: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta for TNT Title
– TNT airs a special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Powerhouse Hobbs will defend his TNT Title against Penta El Zero Miedo.
Also set for tonight, Taya Valkyrie makes her AEW in-ring debut against Leila Grey. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s card:
* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom
* Brody King vs. Jake Hager
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey
* We’ll hear from Ricky Starks
A TNT Championship Open Challenge will take place TONIGHT on a Special Saturday Night #AEWRampage starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama with TNT Champ #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs set to go one-on-one with @PENTAELZEROM! pic.twitter.com/QmP6pg6ehr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2023
