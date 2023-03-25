wrestling / News

Tonight’s Saturday AEW Rampage Preview: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta for TNT Title

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage 3-25-23 Image Credit: AEW

– TNT airs a special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Powerhouse Hobbs will defend his TNT Title against Penta El Zero Miedo.

Also set for tonight, Taya Valkyrie makes her AEW in-ring debut against Leila Grey. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s card:

* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom
* Brody King vs. Jake Hager
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey
* We’ll hear from Ricky Starks

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading