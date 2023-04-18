Tony Chimel Says WWE Hall of Fame Doesn’t Mean Much to Him

– Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel was a guest on Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows this week, and he was asked about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction. Chimel stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“First of all, I don’t ever see that phone call being called to me. … There’s so many people there that have been there for so long, and all [WWE is] worried about is how many tickets [they] can sell. It really doesn’t mean much, the Hall of Fame. It’s really just another venue for them to make a crap ton of money.”