Tony Khan Addresses MJF Throwing Water At Kid During AEW Revolution

MJF went viral for throwing water on a kid in the audience during his match on AEW Revolution, and Tony Khan addressed the matter in the post-show media scrum. The AEW World Champion grabbed a bottle of water from a woman in the crowd and emptied the contents onto her kid at ringside, and in the post-show press event MJF and Khan were asked about the matter.

MJF quipped, “Kid looked thirsty, next question.” Khan, for his part, offered a bit more detail on the matter.

“We had a conversation before we came up here,” he said about any consequences for the incident. “We had a serious conversation, and I mean that. And it’s not to be taken lightly. And the young man, Titus, was a real pro about it. And we’ll see Titus here again in AEW, and I believe Titus will be coming to Sacramento. But I was just with him, and Titus was a real champ about it. And you know, the champion didn’t act like a champion there. But I think Titus was great.”

MJF then commented once more, saying, “Salt of the Earth, that Titus. Real worried about him.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.