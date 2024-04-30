Tony Khan on Who Will be Highest-Ranking Official Onsite for AEW, Tomorrow’s Dynamite

– During an interview with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed what to expect for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg, the current angle with The Elite, teases for tomorrow’s Dynamite, and more. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on the current power struggle within AEW: “We all have experience working outside the office. During the lockdown, we got used to meetings on Teams and Zoom. I’ll still be overseeing AEW and managing the show remotely. As for who will be the highest-ranking official onsite, stay tuned Wednesday. It will certainly be addressed this week on TBS. This power struggle that is happening in AEW.”

On dealing with social media: “It’s easy to stay positive about AEW. I’m very blessed to work in pro wrestling. After this week and being able to work on the NFL Draft, 24 hours after being assisted from the ring following a spike piledriver on worldwide television. I still feel more blessed than ever. AEW has accomplished so much, so it’s easy for me to be positive and look ahead to Wednesday night. We’re going to have a great show on TBS this week. We have such a great locker room, so I think it’s a great time for AEW, so I have positive feelings about it.”

On the return of Kenny Omega tomorrow: “I can’t wait to have Kenny Omega back in AEW. It’s the perfect time for Kenny to return. I know Kenny Omega has been recovering at home since he was fired from The Elite by The Young Bucks last month. It’s the perfect time for Kenny Omega to return on May 1.”

Tony Khan on the injured MJF and Britt Baker: “We can’t wait to have the roster at full strength. Kenny Omega coming back to TV, even if he isn’t 100 percent. Just seeing him will be so great. There are a number of stars we’d love to have back. MJF, I’d love to get MJF back soon whenever possible. Britt Baker is another wrestler I’d love to have back. We’ve got some other great stars hopefully returning soon. It was a blessing for AEW that the doctors this past week cleared Rey Fenix. I was not expecting that. It happened earlier than anticipated. It was a nice surprise for the fans. I wanted to make sure his return match got a lot of time and showcased why he is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and one of the greatest high-flyers in the history of pro wrestling.”

Tony Khan on new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland: Swerve is a great wrestler. I also brought him to meet my dad and the commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell on the sidelines at the Jaguars Monday Night Football game. That was cool because Swerve is a huge football fan. He really enjoyed that. I was telling Goodell about Swerve versus Hangman Page. I mentioned to him how Swerve got stapled in the face. Roger looked at him and said, “Really? He got stapled in the face for real?” Swerve was smiling and said, “Yeah it’s true.”

After Roger walked away I said, ‘Well, Swerve you just met the commissioner of the NFL. I was telling him about the staples in the face, but did you notice I conveniently left out the drinking blood part?’ He started dying laughing. I love bringing the NFL and AEW together on that day and this week. Making lemonade out of lemons, I brought my recovery to the NFL Draft this year. I was blessed that Rich Eisen gave it so much coverage on the broadcast several times. He is doing great things with St. Jude through Run Rich Run. It’s such an awesome cause.”