Tony Khan Says MJF Came Up With Idea For Steiner Math Riff

Tony Khan revealed that MJF came up with the idea to riff on the famous Steiner Math promo during last week’s AEW Dynamite. Khan spoke with Insider and noted that the AEW World Champion’s promo paying homage to the Scott Steiner classic was all MJF.

“That particular one was him,” Khan said about the promo. “Wrestling is all about collaborations and I really enjoy having that connection and the ability to create stories. We were putting down ideas for the week’s shows, and he did say that and it was a great idea. That’s how I like to put stories together. Sit down with MJF and Adam Cole, the three of us, and talk. I’ve shot videos with the two of them and they have this great partnership.”

MJF is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.