Tony Khan Reveals Rey Fenix Was Cleared Just Before Last Week’s AEW Collision

Tony Khan made a change on the fly for last week’s AEW Collision thanks to Rey Fenix being cleared to compete. Fenix returned to the ring on last Saturday’s show to defeat The Beast Mortos, while RUSH returned and beat Dante Martin. Khan discussed their returns from injury in an interview with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On RUSH’s return: “RUSH, I wanted to bring back as a surprise to the fans in Jacksonville. We had done some cool things on Wednesday, some fun surprises in terms of the Casino Gauntlet Match. We had given the fans a fun show on Wednesday’s show. I wanted to give the fans a nice surprise on Saturday. I thought it would be great to have RUSH come back. I thought this was a cool surprise.”

On Fenix getting cleared: I got a fun surprise, it didn’t happen until after Dynamite, so I wasn’t able to get ahead on it on prior weeks of television, it was something that snuck up on me later, but we just cleared, right before Collision, Rey Fenix. When he came in for the medical check and he was cleared, he really wanted to wrestle for the fans in Jacksonville, I thought it was great. We announced it during the draft, and I had a block there; then, there was something else that I moved around and still accommodated, but I made some changes to make sure we got this great match for the fans. I was very pleasantly surprised when Rey Fenix came in and said he got cleared, it was not something I went in expecting. It was a nice thing to get Rey Fenix back,” said Khan.