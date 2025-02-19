Tony Schiavone Recalls Nasty Boys Beating Up Their Opponents In The Ring

On the latest What Happened When with Tony Schiavone episode, the AEW broadcaster discussed the Nasty Boys and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Nasty Boys: “No you know, the Nasty Boys were — I don’t know if notorious is the right word. But they beat up a lot of people. Because that’s what they were, they were nasty, man. This is what Dusty [Rhodes] would call a clubbering.”

On Jerry Sags getting into a scuffle with Bobby Walker: “I do remember hearing about a scuffle that was backstage with the Nasty Boys. And I was — I guess that’s the one with Bobby Walker that I remember hearing about… Normally, when a show goes on and there’s a scuffle backstage, I’m doing the show, so. If it happened before, like the Vader-Paul Orndorff thing, which happened in this building. If it happened right in front of me, I would have seen it. But if it happens during the show, you know.”

On WCW owing him money: “Well you know, when I — WCW owed me for a couple of pay-per-views, because I was paid extra on pay-per-views back then. And when I went to the WWF, I remember telling Bruce Pritchard. And Bruce Pritchard told Vince or someone, and the WWE lawyer got in touch with Jim Herd and I got the money pronto. It wasn’t much, it was like three grand, right? It wasn’t like $80,000 or anything like that. But I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that happened quickly.’”

