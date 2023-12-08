Tony Schiavone Says Ryan Nemeth Is Disco Inferno With ‘Talent’

Tony Schiavone sees a lot of Disco Inferno in AEW’s Ryan Nemeth, with one exception: talent. Schiavone gave his blunt assessment of Nemeth on the latest episode of What Happened When, noting that they have very similar speaking styles while doing a watchalong of a 1999 WCW show.

“The Disco Inferno is Ryan Nemeth, the ‘Hollywood Hunk’ back in 1999,” Schiavone said (per Wrestling Inc). “Same cadence of the voice … they sound the same.”

Schiavone continued, “And we just had Ryan Nemeth, actually [as] you and I are recording this, you will see it tonight on Rampage, Ryan Nemeth did an in-ring promo, and that’s the Disco Inferno. The only difference is that Ryan Nemeth has talent.”