Top 7 Wrestling Rappers

AEW has been featuring so many new tag teams that it’s tough to keep track of them all. One that’s stood out from the pack has been The Acclaimed. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens are in line for a title shot against The Young Bucks after a successful Dynamite debut against SCU. AEW brass definitely has high hopes for the youngsters and their gimmick, which featues Caster laying down diss tracks on his opponents.

However, there might be some wrestlers out there able to counter Caster’s words. Frankie Kazarian did a pretty solid job of it himself.

Caster’s got a lot of potential, but still has some work to do to extablish himself as one of pro wrestling’s best rappers. This week, we present the seven most magnificent rappers in wrestling history!

7. P.N. News

You have to have a spot on the list for the OG, the originator of this wrestling/rapping business. The Rapmaster, if you will. WCW always had its finger on the pulse of pop culture, and they knew this hip hop stuff was taking off. They had to find a way to profit off of it, so they took the first large man they could find and made him a rapper!

News’ WCW run wasn’t much to write home about, but he would find success in Europe as Cannonball Grizzly. I don’t think he did much rapping there.

6. PG-13

J.C. Ice & Wolfie D were quite the tag team throughout the 1990s. The USWA was their home, but they would make stretches of appearances in places like the WWF, WCW & ECW. In the WWF, they were most known for rapping the Nation of Domination down to the ring and taking big bumps for their rivals. Kind of a shame that’s what most people remember them for, as they were a great tag team in their own right.

I wouldn’t necessarily call them great rappers, but they played the part and reportedly inspired a young Marshall Mathers to get into the rap game. Purely speculation, but that’s what I’ve heard.

5. Oscar

Men on a Mission were quite the formidable force when they arrived in the WWF in 1993. They also had quite the mouthpiece alongside them, a man by the name of Oscar. Oscar was an aspiring rapper that got noticed and turned into a manager for Mo & Mabel, who had made people take notice during a run in the USWA. Oscar could drop some lyrics, but left the WWF shortly after Mo & Mabel turned heel. He had no interest in portraying a bad guy. Gotta give the guy credit for having good character.

4. Konnan

We got to hear some of Konnan’s musical stylings during his post-NWO Wolfpac run in WCW. As it turns out, Konnan had already found some success in music earlier in the 1990s, around the time he was starring in a telenovella and becoming a mainstream star in Mexico. Apparently he was in talks to do more in music, but pesky WCW politics got in the way. That’ll happen.

Konnan’s rapping has largely been limited to his theme songs. LAX had a pretty dope one too.

3. Randy Savage

The Macho Man entered the rap game in 2003, a couple of years after his in-ring career came to an end. (We don’t mention the TNA 2004 cup of coffee out of respect to Randy.) It seemed like a random career move, and it ultimately didn’t lead to anything other than one album. Maybe it’s just my Macho Man fandom & Hulk Hogan distaste seeping through, but I always thought “Be A Man” was a legitimately great song. More than enough to list Savage among the greatest rappers in pro wrestling history.

I also enjoy “My Perfect Friend”, Savage’s tribute track for the then recently deceased Curt Hennig. I dunno, just feels like Savage left some meat on the bone here and could have done more rapping. Right?

2. John Cena

Before John Cena was the top WWE Superstar of the twenty-first century, he was a youngster trying to get attention. His debut run garnered little in the way of response, as Cena had a good look and was solid enough in the ring, but didn’t show much in the way of personality. Once he was allowed to showcase his musical talent on television, people started taking notice. The Doctor of Thuganomics worked his way up the card and became the top guy in WWE for a very long time, whether everybody thought he was the best wrestler or musical performer or not.

Cena even did an album, but obviously he had more than enough on his plate without trying to pursue a musical career further.

Honorable Mention: The 1986 AWA Roster

The AWA had a gigantic show coming to the Metrodome in Minneapolis in April 1986. What better way to promote the show than with the WrestleRock Rumble! Some of the AWA’s greats laid down some lyrics talking about what they had coming up, and the results were…well, mixed would be the best way to put it. Nick Bockwinkel did a good job, Larry Zbyszko wasn’t far behind, and both Gagnes were great for all the wrong reasons.

1. R-Truth

R-Truth has been rapping the same song down to the ring for most of the past twenty years. Occasionally there’s a re-mix, but most of the time he’s just asking “What’s Up?” because it works. Truth’s been doing this since before his wrestling career started. He was trying to get a music career going when he met Jackie Crockett, waited a couple of years, then went into the wrestling, where he utilized his rapping as an effective gimmick. Heck, you might even remember when he & Road Dogg were asking people to get rowdy & move some things back in 2000.

Ron Killings has released two albums over the years, and in the past few years has been releasing some singles. They’re pretty good. R-Truth can rap, but you have to say that he made the right choice focusing on his wrestling career. At this point, I expect him to be making 24/7 title defenses in 2035.

Thanks for reading, and hit me up on the Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] with any thoughts, concerns or recommendations.