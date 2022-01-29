Top Dolla Believes He’ll Return to WWE Eventually

Top Dolla doesn’t believe his time in WWE is permanently over. The Hit Row member, who was released along with his stablemates in mid-November, spoke with Jon Alba’s One on One podcast on Ad-Free Shows and discussed the possibility of coming back at some point. You can check out some highlights below, per WrestlingNews.co:

On a possible WWE return: “Do I think I’m done with WWE forever? No, just from some personal conversations I’ve had with people, I don’t. Do I think that I need to focus on myself right now? Absolutely. To be honest with you, I’ve been focusing on myself my whole life, so that isn’t anything new.”

On continuing to both make music and wrestle: “The thing is, I never stopped having it be only one thing. I made music the entire time I was in WWE and I will continue to make music. What I can actually do is go out and get opportunities on television elsewhere. I’ve been in Super Bowl commercials. I made the Super Bowl song for the Chiefs. I’m ready to tackle all aspects of what’s coming next by being able to do things that I love that my schedule limited before.”