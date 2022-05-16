Top Dolla Reveals How Hit Row Found Out About WWE Main Roster Call Up

During a recent interview with Fightful, former WWE Superstar Top Dolla (AJ Francis) revealed how Hit Row found out they were being called up from WWE NXT to the main roster.

Francis noted that backstage at an episode of SmackDown he approached head of talent relations John Laurinaitis and asked why he had yet to be called up for a dark match. Laurinaitis then booked him for a dark match in October of 2021, and then he found out the whole of Hit Row had been booked for travel, thus assuming they were all being called up.

The team only really got confirmation of the main roster call-up when a FOX executive approached him and informed him the team were being called up. The executive told him to “kayfabe it” and not reveal what he had told him. The team even had no idea they were getting drafted.

Francis also confirmed to Fightful recently that he was once considered to host the short-lived Raw Underground, however due to the fact he was on the road with the A&E WWE show Most Wanted Treasures he was ruled out of the role, although WWE Hall Of Famer Edge thought he would be perfect for it. Shane McMahon ended up hosting it.