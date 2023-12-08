Trick Williams Weighs In On Comparisons To Booker T, Getting Advice From Booker

Trick Williams has drawn a number of comparisons to Booker T, and he weighed in on those comparisons in a new interview. Williams spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview ahead of his participation in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on Saturday, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On comparisons to Booker T: “Booker T, you know he is great, was great, so I am honored by that. I talk to Booker all the time, we check in weekly. I might watch some film with him or just pick his brain or just talk business and he’s definitely been a guy whose been very helpful to me and my career.”

On getting advice from Booker: “He’s adamant on me doing it myself though. He’s like, ‘Hey, don’t do it like I did it, I don’t want you to come up off my name. Go out there and get it yourself.’ That’s the way I want it. He’s been very helpful from a mentor standpoint, but I definitely want to still be Trick Williams and not remind people of Booker T, if that makes sense?”