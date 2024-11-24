Trick Williams Thinks Quavo Could Do a Great Remix For His Theme Song

Trick Williams has an idea about a potential remix for his theme song, saying that Quavo would put out a great one. Williams recently spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count and during the conversation, he was asked about the notion of who he would want to remix his popular NXT entrance music.

“I always thought Quavo would be able to kill this beat,” Williams said (per Fightful). “I think Quavo would be really good. If I had to do it myself, I’ll do it myself.”

Quavo is a known WWE fan and visited at WWE Bad Blood as well as appearing at WWE Day 1 in 2022.