wrestling / News
Trick Williams Thinks Quavo Could Do a Great Remix For His Theme Song
November 24, 2024 | Posted by
Trick Williams has an idea about a potential remix for his theme song, saying that Quavo would put out a great one. Williams recently spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count and during the conversation, he was asked about the notion of who he would want to remix his popular NXT entrance music.
“I always thought Quavo would be able to kill this beat,” Williams said (per Fightful). “I think Quavo would be really good. If I had to do it myself, I’ll do it myself.”
Quavo is a known WWE fan and visited at WWE Bad Blood as well as appearing at WWE Day 1 in 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Baron Corbin Wins Gold At International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament After Previously Getting Second Place
- List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
- CM Punk Stands Tall With The OG Bloodline After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Which Wrestlers He’d Bring to a Bar Fight