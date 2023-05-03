– Newly signed Impact Wrestling talent Trinity Fatu spoke to Busted Open Radio, and she addressed what happened the day she left in May 2022. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trinity Fatu on choosing to sign with Impact: “I chose and want to be at IMPACT. The doors are open for me everywhere, literally everywhere, but I truly feel like IMPACT is the best choice for me at this point in my life right now with what I want to do and to just be able to work with the talent there. I feel that is where I’ll be happiest and most utilized and really get to grow in the ways that I feel that I need to right now on this wrestling journey. Had all of the stuff never happened, there is no way I would have taken that leap. The situation kind of forced me to figure it out. That’s what I meant when I say everything was a blessing in disguise.”

On what happened the day she left WWE: “I was going through a lot, and felt very stagnant, and I wasn’t happy. Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else or anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through the backlash and negativity and the lies and the rumors and also feel lost, it really broke me. It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life. Going through that, it made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience, grow from it, and find myself again in all of it. I’m extremely happy now and really thankful for this opportunity to show that you haven’t seen me at my best yet.”