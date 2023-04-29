wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Clip of Trinity’s Debut, Today’s Talent Meet & Greets
– As noted, Impact Wrestling has announced the upcoming television debut of former WWE Superstar Trinity (aka Naomi), which took place at last night’s Impact TV tapings in Chicago. Impact has now released a video teasing Naomi’s television debut, which will air on next’s week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:
Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/CpNRQI6nca
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2023
– Impact Wrestling has also announced the talents for the pre-show and post-show meet and greets ahead of tonight’s second night of Spring Slugfest TV tapings in Chicago. The pre-show meet and greet will feature Rosemary, Joe Hendry, Havok, and Steve Maclin. The post-show meet and greet will feature PCO, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Sami Callihan.
CHICAGO! Don't miss your chance to meet your favorite wrestlers at Cicero Stadium TMW NIGHT at #SpringSlugfest!
Pre-Show: @WeAreRosemary @FearHavok @SteveMaclin @joehendry
Post-Show: @The_Ace_Austin @DashingChrisBey @PCOisNotHuman @TheSamiCallihan
🎟️: https://t.co/u5fbhIo3gG pic.twitter.com/xg1sZJ83IY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 28, 2023
