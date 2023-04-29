wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Clip of Trinity’s Debut, Today’s Talent Meet & Greets

April 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Trinity Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As noted, Impact Wrestling has announced the upcoming television debut of former WWE Superstar Trinity (aka Naomi), which took place at last night’s Impact TV tapings in Chicago. Impact has now released a video teasing Naomi’s television debut, which will air on next’s week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:

– Impact Wrestling has also announced the talents for the pre-show and post-show meet and greets ahead of tonight’s second night of Spring Slugfest TV tapings in Chicago. The pre-show meet and greet will feature Rosemary, Joe Hendry, Havok, and Steve Maclin. The post-show meet and greet will feature PCO, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Sami Callihan.

