– As noted, Impact Wrestling has announced the upcoming television debut of former WWE Superstar Trinity (aka Naomi), which took place at last night’s Impact TV tapings in Chicago. Impact has now released a video teasing Naomi’s television debut, which will air on next’s week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:

Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/CpNRQI6nca — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2023

– Impact Wrestling has also announced the talents for the pre-show and post-show meet and greets ahead of tonight’s second night of Spring Slugfest TV tapings in Chicago. The pre-show meet and greet will feature Rosemary, Joe Hendry, Havok, and Steve Maclin. The post-show meet and greet will feature PCO, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Sami Callihan.