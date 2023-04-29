Trinity’s Debut Officially Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has officially announced Trinity’s arrival to the company, with her debut set for next week’s show. Impact announced the segment that took place at tonight’s tapings, as you can see below.

Scott D’Amore posted to Twitter to comment on the arrival, writing:

“Ecstatic to welcome @TheTrinity_Fatu to the @IMPACTWRESTLING roster. A world class athlete and entertainer who will raise the already high bar for everybody in the locker room. Don’t miss her debut this Thursday on #IMPACTonAXSTV”