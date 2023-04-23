wrestling / News

Trinity Fatu Backstage At GCW Scene Of The Crime Show

April 23, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Trinity Fatu Naomi WrestleCon Image Credit: WrestleCon

A new Fightful Select report indicates that Trinity Fatu (fka WWE’s Naomi) was present backstage at the GCW Scene of the Crime show in Orlando today. Sources were as yet unable to determine if the wrestler was simply visiting or attending on a professional level of some sort.

