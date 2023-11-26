– The word is out. The former WWE Champion and the Voice of the Voiceless, CM Punk, made his return to WWE tonight at Survivor Series. It was his long-awaited return after a nearly ten-year absence from the company. During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H addressed Punk’s return. You can view some highlights and a video of the presser below:

Triple H on how the CM Punk return happened: “So, this is one of those things…this was one of those sort of lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it. It’s been a long time, and in some ways, it’s been a long time coming. You know, you can say this about CM Punk. Love him, hate him, positive, negative, people talk about him, all the time. He’s a magnet for that. He’s a conversation starter. It’s tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans wanted it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let’s go. And we’ll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super-quick, which is I’m sure why it stayed stayed tight.”

On the speculation behind Punk’s return: “You know, there’s a lot of at that point. For most of the time, it was nothing but speculation. It didn’t start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen, and then, all of the sudden, it was happening. But extremely excited. You know, a lot of time has gone by, almost 10 years, right? And if you are the same person you were 10 years ago, 10 years later, you’ve messed up. Everybody grows. Everybody changes, and I’m a different person. He’s a different person. This is a different company, and we’re all on the same even starting ground.”

On what’s next for CM Punk: “So, what’s next for CM Punk? That’ll be interesting, won’t it? I’m interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it will be talked about, it will be exciting, it will be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is, and I’m thrilled–we’re all thrilled to have him back here and to have him — it’s cliched to say — but to have him back home in WWE. It’s where he belongs.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE, with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.