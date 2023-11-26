CM Punk Returns to WWE at Survivor Series

– CM Punk has officially returned to WWE. The voice of the voiceless stepped into a WWE arena for a WWE broadcast for the first time in nearly 10 years. Following tonight’s main event WarGames match, CM Punk made his return to an enthusiastic Chicago crowd who had been anticipating and chanting loudly for Punk’s return all night.

CM Punk did not make his intentions known during tonight’s show. His music, “Cult of Personality,” played, ushering Punk’s appearance. Punk interacted with the excited fans during the entrance way before the show cut to end video package. We’ll have to wait for more to find out about what’s next for CM Punk now that he’s finally back in WWE.

Punk initially made his long-awaited return to wrestling in 2021, ending a near eight-year absence after signing with AEW. However, he was fired by AEW earlier in September stemming from a backstage incident that took place at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. Things had also seemingly soured for Punk in AEW after a falling out with Punk and EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), leading to a backstage incident following AEW All Out in September 2022.

Now, just over a year later, Punk is now done with AEW and officially back in AEW, with WrestleMania season right around the corner. Following the match, TNT Sports released a familiar graphic familiar to the ___ is #AllElite graphics announcing someone has signed with WWE. Instead, the graphic says “CM Punk is #WWE.” Punk had previously made his last WWE appearance at WWE Royal Rumble in January 2014. This is not counting his time as a guest analyst on WWE Backstage on FOX Sports.

So it’s official, CM Punk is back and officially signed to WWE. You can see images and clips of his return below. You can also check out 411’s live coverage of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series HERE.

CM PUNK JUST CAME BACK TO THE WWE FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2014! 😱😱😱@CMPunk#SurvivorSeries | #WarGames pic.twitter.com/30lmVOp8vL — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2023