Triple H Congratulates Logan Paul on US Title Victory at Crown Jewel

As previously reported, Logan Paul won the WWE United States title today at Crown Jewel, defeating Rey Mysterio. In a post on Twitter, Triple H congratulated Paul on his achievement.

He wrote: “Just 8 matches into his career, @LoganPaul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment… and now, he’s got the hardware to prove it. Congratulations to your new U.S. Champion, “The Maverick” Logan Paul. #USTitle #WWECrownJewel”

Paul replied: “Thanks for believing in me, boss.”

