Triple H Discusses Plans for NXT Europe, ‘World Cup-Type Scenarios’

– During the post-show press conference for WWE Clash at the Castle, Triple H discussed the plans for NXT Europe and using World Cup-type scenarios with talent appearing on Raw, SmackDown, and WrestleMania. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Triple H on why he’s excited about NXT Europe: “One, very excited about NXT Europe. I think the opportunity for us — NXT UK started here. We had large plans prior to the pandemic. We were about to make some big moves with it, and things happen in life, as Tyson Fury said. Sometimes we all get knocked back down. We gotta regroup and figure it out. I think with all that behind us hopefully now, the time to make that move is now and we decided to pull back on what we were doing so that we could advance to the next level. Sometimes [it’s] tough to do at the same time.”

On what can be expected from NXT Europe: “So I think you’ll see NXT Europe — and as I mentioned the other day in some interviews — I think the long-term goal in that is to be in markets all around the world with products that can eventually be competing against each other. World cup-type scenarios that are feeding into Raw to SmackDown and to WrestleMania.”

As previously reported, NXT Europe is slated to launch later in 2023.